Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CFO Sells $2,761,257.82 in Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 19,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $2,761,257.82.

Janesh Moorjani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Janesh Moorjani sold 14,732 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total transaction of $1,779,330.96.

On Monday, November 2nd, Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total transaction of $1,468,290.78.

Elastic stock traded up $3.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.37. The company had a trading volume of 623,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,897. Elastic has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $159.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $144.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.56 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. Equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Elastic during the first quarter worth approximately $13,435,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Elastic by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Elastic by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Elastic in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 50.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,667,000 after purchasing an additional 90,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

ESTC has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Elastic from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Elastic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Elastic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.50.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

