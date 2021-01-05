Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Given Overweight Rating at Piper Sandler

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $165.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $145.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.64% from the company’s previous close.

ESTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $141.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.33 and a 200-day moving average of $109.82. Elastic has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $159.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 675,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total transaction of $97,665,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 25,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $3,790,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,164.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,132,882 shares of company stock valued at $160,619,284 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Elastic by 71.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 34.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

