Electra Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Electra has traded 39.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Electra has a market capitalization of $364,379.79 and $3,754.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electra coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Electra Coin Profile

Electra is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 17th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,600,211,901 coins and its circulating supply is 28,733,055,348 coins. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Electra is electraproject.org . Electra’s official message board is medium.com/@electrafoundation . The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

