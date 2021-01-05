Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) (LON:ECM) Hits New 12-Month High at $908.00

Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) (LON:ECM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 908 ($11.86) and last traded at GBX 906 ($11.84), with a volume of 911370 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 870.50 ($11.37).

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) from GBX 815 ($10.65) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 707.55 ($9.24).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 841.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 731.58. The firm has a market cap of £4.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a GBX 6.10 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.36%.

In other Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) news, insider Karen Guerra sold 24,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 789 ($10.31), for a total value of £195,324.84 ($255,193.15).

Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) Company Profile (LON:ECM)

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

