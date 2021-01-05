Electroneum 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.14 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $50.93 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Electroneum has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,223,863,234 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

