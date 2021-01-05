Electrum Dark (ELD) Trading Up 35.6% This Week

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded up 30.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. In the last week, Electrum Dark has traded 35.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Electrum Dark has a market cap of $11,766.85 and approximately $114.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electrum Dark token can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00104904 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 178.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.24 or 0.00899000 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 619.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00027810 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000146 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000166 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00023290 BTC.

Electrum Dark (CRYPTO:ELD) is a token. It launched on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 tokens. Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

