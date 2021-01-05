ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Biofuels Index (Exchange Series) – Total Return (NYSEARCA:FUE) Shares Up 4.9%

Shares of ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Biofuels Index (Exchange Series) – Total Return (NYSEARCA:FUE) shot up 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.13 and last traded at $7.82. 320 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.85.

