ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agriculture Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJA) Stock Price Down 1.4%

ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agriculture Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJA)’s stock price traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.45 and last traded at $6.49. 208,331 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the average session volume of 84,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.55.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index - Agriculture Total Return Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index - Agriculture Total Return and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.