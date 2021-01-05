Elizabeth A. Smith Sells 150,000 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Stock

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $2,761,500.00.

BLMN traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.04. 2,212,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,850,793. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.96. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $23.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 31.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,333,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,635,000 after purchasing an additional 560,545 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,196,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 40.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,373,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,967,000 after acquiring an additional 392,895 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 20.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,750,000 after acquiring an additional 208,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 57.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,143,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,189,000 after acquiring an additional 417,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

