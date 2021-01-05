Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.43

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.43 and traded as high as $13.10. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 66,560 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EARN. BTIG Research began coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.25 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $159.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.33.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.11. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 169.02%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 110.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 56,534 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the second quarter worth about $229,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 73.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile (NYSE:EARN)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

