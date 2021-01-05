ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) (ETR:ZIL2) Given a €9.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) (ETR:ZIL2) has been assigned a €9.00 ($10.59) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 42.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ZIL2. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Warburg Research set a €5.75 ($6.76) price target on shares of ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Independent Research set a €8.60 ($10.12) price objective on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.10 ($6.00) target price on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €8.83 ($10.38).

Shares of ZIL2 opened at €15.68 ($18.45) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €14.07 and its 200-day moving average is €8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $993.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.92. ElringKlinger AG has a fifty-two week low of €3.42 ($4.02) and a fifty-two week high of €16.12 ($18.96).

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

