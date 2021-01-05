ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) (ETR:ZIL2) Given a €9.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) (ETR:ZIL2) has been assigned a €9.00 ($10.59) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 42.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ZIL2. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Warburg Research set a €5.75 ($6.76) price target on shares of ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Independent Research set a €8.60 ($10.12) price objective on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.10 ($6.00) target price on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €8.83 ($10.38).

Shares of ZIL2 opened at €15.68 ($18.45) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €14.07 and its 200-day moving average is €8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $993.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.92. ElringKlinger AG has a fifty-two week low of €3.42 ($4.02) and a fifty-two week high of €16.12 ($18.96).

ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) Company Profile

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

