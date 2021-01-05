Elrond ERD (ERD) Trading Down 0.8% This Week

Elrond ERD (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Elrond ERD has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Elrond ERD has a total market cap of $261.61 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Elrond ERD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond ERD token can currently be bought for about $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Elrond ERD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00030207 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00125677 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.82 or 0.00252948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.56 or 0.00521295 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00049802 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.00276306 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00018104 BTC.

Elrond ERD Token Profile

Elrond ERD was first traded on March 16th, 2019. Elrond ERD’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,441,870,873 tokens. Elrond ERD’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond ERD’s official website is elrond.com . Elrond ERD’s official Twitter account is @ElrondNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Elrond ERD Token Trading

Elrond ERD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond ERD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond ERD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond ERD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond ERD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond ERD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.