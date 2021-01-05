ELYSIA Hits One Day Volume of $136,079.00 (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. ELYSIA has a total market capitalization of $5.36 million and approximately $136,079.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELYSIA token can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ELYSIA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00028611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00120901 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.38 or 0.00269917 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.93 or 0.00496016 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00049785 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.49 or 0.00261362 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017641 BTC.

About ELYSIA

ELYSIA’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,428,487,650 tokens. The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096 . ELYSIA’s official website is elysia.kr

ELYSIA Token Trading

ELYSIA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELYSIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELYSIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELYSIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELYSIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.