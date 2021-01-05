Elysium (ELS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $203.00

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded down 94% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Elysium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Elysium has traded 95.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elysium has a market cap of $1,192.00 and approximately $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Elysium

ELS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin

Elysium Coin Trading

Elysium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

