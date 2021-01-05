Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $42.23

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.23 and traded as low as $41.66. Emera shares last traded at $41.87, with a volume of 3,947 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Emera from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.23 and its 200 day moving average is $41.27.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

