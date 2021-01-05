Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Shares Gap Up to $1.09

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.09, but opened at $1.24. Emerson Radio shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 1,200 shares.

Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter.

Emerson Radio Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN)

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

