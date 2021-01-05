Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN) Shares Gap Up to $1.09

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSE:MSN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.09, but opened at $1.24. Emerson Radio shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 1,200 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.97.

About Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN)

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

