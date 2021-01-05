Emil D. Kakkis Sells 30,000 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.90, for a total value of $4,107,000.00.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.99. The company had a trading volume of 370,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,112. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of -26.14 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.91. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.99 and a fifty-two week high of $179.65.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 188.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.12%. The firm had revenue of $81.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.18 million. Research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RARE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist raised their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $390,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $878,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.