Eminer Price Down 4.4% Over Last Week (EM)

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Eminer has a market cap of $6.83 million and approximately $335,388.00 worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eminer token can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including Biki and OKEx. During the last week, Eminer has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Eminer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00029795 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00120187 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.15 or 0.00242969 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.79 or 0.00499412 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00049847 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.72 or 0.00265654 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00018030 BTC.

Eminer Profile

Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,413,718,849 tokens. Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans . The official message board for Eminer is medium.com/@EM29172525 . Eminer’s official website is eminer.pro

Eminer Token Trading

Eminer can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Biki and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eminer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eminer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eminer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eminer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.