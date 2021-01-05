Emmerson PLC (EML.L) (LON:EML) Shares Gap Down to $6.14

Emmerson PLC (EML.L) (LON:EML)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.14, but opened at $5.90. Emmerson PLC (EML.L) shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 2,208,827 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.46. The stock has a market cap of £41.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.25.

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of a potash development project. Its principal property is the Khemisset Potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

