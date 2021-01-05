Empty Set Dollar Trading 8.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $379.48 million and approximately $16.56 million worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Empty Set Dollar token can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00002231 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00029795 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00120187 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.15 or 0.00242969 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.79 or 0.00499412 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00049847 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.72 or 0.00265654 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00018030 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Token Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 509,286,506 tokens. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

