Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.81.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENB. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

ENB opened at $31.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enbridge has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.93.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.6523 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter worth $231,000. Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 5.3% in the third quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 2,121,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,982,000 after buying an additional 106,665 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 15,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 28.0% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 122,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

