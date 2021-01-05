EncrypGen Price Down 56.6% Over Last 7 Days (DNA)

EncrypGen (CURRENCY:DNA) traded 30.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 5th. One EncrypGen token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EncrypGen has traded down 56.6% against the U.S. dollar. EncrypGen has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and $5,905.00 worth of EncrypGen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00041512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006324 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00035739 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.94 or 0.00319534 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00013814 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00024898 BTC.

EncrypGen Token Profile

EncrypGen is a token. It launched on November 18th, 2017. EncrypGen’s total supply is 70,938,091 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,029,877 tokens. The official website for EncrypGen is www.encrypgen.com . EncrypGen’s official Twitter account is @encrypgen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EncrypGen is /r/encrypgen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling EncrypGen

