Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $12.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Endo International traded as high as $7.95 and last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 214207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Endo International from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.40.

Get Endo International alerts:

In other news, major shareholder International Plc Endo purchased 7,344,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.50 per share, for a total transaction of $650,028,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENDP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Endo International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its stake in Endo International by 20.4% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 20,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Endo International in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Endo International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Endo International by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 51,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average is $4.21.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $634.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.63 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 85.80%. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Endo International plc will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.