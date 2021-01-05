Endurance Gold Co. (EDG.V) (CVE:EDG) Shares Up 7.1%

Shares of Endurance Gold Co. (EDG.V) (CVE:EDG) shot up 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.15. 29,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 72,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.12.

Endurance Gold Co. (EDG.V) Company Profile (CVE:EDG)

Endurance Gold Corporation explores and develops mineral properties in North America. The company explores for gold, niobium, nickel, and rare earth metals. The company has an option agreement to acquire 100% interests in the Elephant, the Trout and Wolverine, and the McCord Creek properties located in the Alaska, the United States, as well as 100% interest in the McCord property located in the Fairbanks District of Alaska, the United States.

