Energi Trading 9.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $1.30 or 0.00004080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Energi has a market cap of $47.18 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00030134 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00127249 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 79.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.89 or 0.00254497 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.29 or 0.00523203 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00277806 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00018145 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi’s genesis date was April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 36,387,457 coins. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Energi Coin Trading

Energi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

