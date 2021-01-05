Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Energizer from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 2.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Energizer stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.00. 3,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. Energizer has a 1-year low of $26.60 and a 1-year high of $53.84. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.01, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.20.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.22). Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Energizer announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 7,500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

