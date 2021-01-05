Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on ERII. BidaskClub upgraded Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of ERII traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,275. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average of $9.36. The company has a market cap of $813.45 million, a P/E ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 1.31. Energy Recovery has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $14.54.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $27.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.12 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 20.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Recovery will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 9,500 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $116,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,296.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander J. Buehler sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $514,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,226 shares of company stock valued at $829,129. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery in the first quarter worth about $308,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 100,752 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 16.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 38.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

