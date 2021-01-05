Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Shares Up 5.1%

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) shares shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.58 and last traded at $14.45. 330,468 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 431,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ERII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Energy Recovery presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $810.65 million, a PE ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.38.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $27.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.12 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 16.23%. Analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $116,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,296.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander J. Buehler sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $514,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,226 shares of company stock worth $829,129 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 40.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 574.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Energy Recovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Energy Recovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Energy Recovery in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

