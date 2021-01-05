Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.13.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Energy Transfer from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ET traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,117,102. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.30 and a beta of 2.61. Energy Transfer has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $13.86.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 billion. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 42.07%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

