Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Shares Up 5.9%

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)’s stock price shot up 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.60 and last traded at $6.46. 28,091,076 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 27,400,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ET. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.82.

The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.60 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.19%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 42.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ET. FMR LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at about $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at about $4,660,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at about $1,640,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 16,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at about $625,000. 34.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

