Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) was up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.51 and last traded at $3.43. Approximately 2,522,628 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 2,162,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ERF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enerplus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.53.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average is $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $144.74 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 130.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0079 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.39%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Enerplus in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 44,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 13,891 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Enerplus by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,773 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 20,481 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.83% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

