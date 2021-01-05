EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Trading 8.8% Higher

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)’s stock price traded up 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $3.97. 2,058,941 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 2,542,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.36.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $928.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.92 million. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.18%. Analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 16,444,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,644,000 after purchasing an additional 355,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,920,964 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,603 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,123,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,090,000 after purchasing an additional 219,955 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,676,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,088,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 967,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

