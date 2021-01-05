Enochian Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Shares of Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) were up 9.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.62 and last traded at $3.46. Approximately 242,691 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 177,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.17.

Get Enochian Biosciences alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Enochian Biosciences by 40.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 15,064 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Enochian Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Enochian Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Enochian Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Enochian Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $130,000. 5.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enochian Biosciences, Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on development of human therapeutics for infectious diseases and cancers. The company's lead candidate include ENOB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment. Its pipeline development products consist of ENOB-HV-11, a preventive HIV vaccine; and ENOB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Enochian Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enochian Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.