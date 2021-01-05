Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Up 5.4%

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)’s stock price shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $186.63 and last traded at $181.48. 4,598,052 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 4,238,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.24.
Several research firms recently issued reports on ENPH. B. Riley increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $60.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.12.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 141.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.15.
In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 54,382 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.82, for a total value of $9,942,117.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 3,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $431,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 246,853 shares of company stock valued at $37,435,421. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.
Enphase Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENPH)
Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.
