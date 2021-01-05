Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Up 5.4%

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)’s stock price shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $186.63 and last traded at $181.48. 4,598,052 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 4,238,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.24.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENPH. B. Riley increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $60.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.12.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 141.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $178.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.79 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 54,382 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.82, for a total value of $9,942,117.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 3,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $431,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 246,853 shares of company stock valued at $37,435,421. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.