Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Trading 31% Higher

Shares of Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) traded up 31% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.57 and last traded at $2.45. 9,503,160 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 4,864,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

Get Enservco alerts:

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enservco stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 465,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.85% of Enservco at the end of the most recent quarter.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Production Services and Completion Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.