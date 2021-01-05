Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.00.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Entegris from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.74. 3,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,975. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.16. Entegris has a 12 month low of $38.12 and a 12 month high of $100.12.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.79 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stuart Tison sold 3,566 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $268,626.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,971,102.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $307,458.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,236.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Entegris in the third quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the third quarter worth approximately $8,329,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 69.6% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

