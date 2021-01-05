Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.00.

ENTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

In other Entegris news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $307,458.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,236.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stuart Tison sold 3,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $268,626.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,971,102.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $570,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,329,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENTG traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.74. 3,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,975. Entegris has a 52-week low of $38.12 and a 52-week high of $100.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.62 and its 200-day moving average is $76.16.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.79 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. Entegris’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Entegris will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

