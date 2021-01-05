EnterCoin (ENTRC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $69,472.84

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One EnterCoin token can now be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges including Instant Bitex and Crex24. During the last week, EnterCoin has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar. EnterCoin has a total market capitalization of $69,472.84 and $7.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EnterCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00043193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006550 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.70 or 0.00342717 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00036898 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00025226 BTC.

EnterCoin Token Profile

EnterCoin (CRYPTO:ENTRC) is a token. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 tokens. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin . EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net

EnterCoin Token Trading

EnterCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EnterCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EnterCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.