Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Buys 12,494 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,494 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 3.0% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.67. The company had a trading volume of 187,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,044,854. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.48. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

