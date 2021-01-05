Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.80.

LLY traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.67. 68,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,937,034. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.97. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $117.06 and a 1-year high of $173.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

