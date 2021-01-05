Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for about 1.3% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 6.6% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 8,004 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,002,256 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $562,413,000 after purchasing an additional 428,180 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 270.8% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 536,570 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $100,516,000 after buying an additional 391,874 shares in the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “top pick” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on salesforce.com from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.97.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.11, for a total transaction of $1,497,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,727,379.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $1,334,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,185,379.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 262,999 shares of company stock valued at $65,859,474. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.58. 274,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,526,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.74, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.21. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.83.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

