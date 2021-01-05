Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.3% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 211.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,133,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,201,000 after buying an additional 1,449,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in PepsiCo by 50.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,937,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,555,000 after acquiring an additional 980,642 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,805,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,208,000 after purchasing an additional 720,076 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,277,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,262,000 after purchasing an additional 575,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $76,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,048,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.63. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $148.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.88.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

