Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Lowers Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,758 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.9% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $406,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 15.5% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,764,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Amazon.com by 19.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $77,437,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,615.54.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,072,083.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $27.50 on Tuesday, reaching $3,214.13. The stock had a trading volume of 101,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,932,839. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,177.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,137.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

