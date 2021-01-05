Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 237.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,102 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.3% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $230.12. 135,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,795. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $232.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.42 and a 200-day moving average of $197.72.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

