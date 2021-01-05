Enterprise Group, Inc. (E.TO) (TSE:E) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.21

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Shares of Enterprise Group, Inc. (E.TO) (TSE:E) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and traded as high as $0.21. Enterprise Group, Inc. (E.TO) shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 58,966 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.19. The company has a market cap of C$9.96 million and a PE ratio of -2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.18.

Enterprise Group, Inc. (E.TO) (TSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.51 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Group, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Group, Inc. (E.TO) Company Profile (TSE:E)

Enterprise Group, Inc operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in Western Canada. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rentals and service business. It also provides a range of services, such as tank/vessel coat curing, wellhead heating, temporary work site heating, plant outages/turnarounds, pipeline thermal expansion, grain drying, emergency thawing, and portable climate control and cooling services.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Group Inc. (E.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Group Inc. (E.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.