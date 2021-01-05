Enterprise Group, Inc. (E.TO) (TSE:E) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.21

Shares of Enterprise Group, Inc. (E.TO) (TSE:E) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and traded as high as $0.21. Enterprise Group, Inc. (E.TO) shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 58,966 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.19. The company has a market cap of C$9.96 million and a PE ratio of -2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.18.

Enterprise Group, Inc. (E.TO) (TSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.51 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Group, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Group, Inc operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in Western Canada. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rentals and service business. It also provides a range of services, such as tank/vessel coat curing, wellhead heating, temporary work site heating, plant outages/turnarounds, pipeline thermal expansion, grain drying, emergency thawing, and portable climate control and cooling services.

