EOS (EOS) Market Capitalization Hits $2.71 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.88 or 0.00008445 BTC on exchanges. EOS has a market cap of $2.71 billion and $3.63 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,025,929,680 coins and its circulating supply is 939,229,669 coins. EOS’s official website is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

