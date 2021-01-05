EOS Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.67 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. In the last seven days, EOS has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. EOS has a market cap of $2.67 billion and $3.71 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $2.84 or 0.00008910 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About EOS

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,025,913,285 coins and its circulating supply is 939,213,274 coins. EOS’s official website is eos.io . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

