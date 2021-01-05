Epic Cash (EPIC) Trading Down 30.4% Over Last 7 Days

Epic Cash (CURRENCY:EPIC) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One Epic Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000682 BTC on major exchanges. Epic Cash has a market cap of $2.19 million and $67,392.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Epic Cash has traded down 30.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00030031 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00124777 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.69 or 0.00251135 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.06 or 0.00519938 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.35 or 0.00274981 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00018154 BTC.

Epic Cash Coin Profile

Epic Cash’s total supply is 9,979,144 coins. Epic Cash’s official website is epic.tech . Epic Cash’s official message board is medium.com/epic-cash

Buying and Selling Epic Cash

