ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) CEO Sells $460,593.48 in Stock

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) CEO Mark P. Marron sold 5,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $460,593.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,721.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PLUS traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $89.13. 80,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.52 and its 200 day moving average is $76.75. ePlus inc. has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $92.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.14.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.41. ePlus had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $433.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLUS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Sidoti lowered shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ePlus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. ePlus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of ePlus by 36.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of ePlus by 8.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of ePlus by 33.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ePlus by 20.1% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ePlus by 10.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 101,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

